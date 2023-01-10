An 82-year-old US man has gotten Favour from kind people online after they raised over 42 million Naira for his retirement

An 82-year-old man, Warren Marion, has retired after getting over 42 million cash donations from kind TikTokers.

According to reports, the US old man who retired as a Walmart cashier received a cheque to access his donations last week from famous TikToker, Rory McCarty.

It was done through Go fund me

The report revealed that the cash donations were raised through a Go fund account created out of a goodwill act by the famous TikToker, Rory McCarty.

After Rory McCarty created the account, many kind people started donating in there and he was able to raise over 42 million Naira for Marion.

He has always helped elderly people

Rory McCarty who owns a business named ‘Bug Boys’ and a TikTok account with over 300,000 followers said he has always felt inspired to help elderly people through his famous TikTok account.

He said he was motivated to help Mr Warren Marion for him to be able to execute the things he’d always to execute after retirement.

Netizens react

"Ah yes GoFundMe - the backbone of the American social care system."

@pat_salisbury said:

"This is not a happy story. The fact that the US social safety net does not allow for someone of that age to retire is a savage indictment on the entire system."

@mmadha1der said:

"This is what makes America great!"

@reenamariajohn said:

"Thank God for kind people.Must have been so hard for him to work at this age."

@canabeproduct said:

"Good Lord blessed you with retirement in 82."

