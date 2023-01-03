A cat's behavour of tapping a seeping kid has made it a viral sensation on TikTok where its video has received over 52 million views

The interesting video of the cat was posted on the platform by Rachel Tortorello who appears to be a cat lover

TikTok users find the cat's behaviour towards a child highly hilarious as it is still trending as of Tuesday, January 1

TikTok users are reacting in different ways to the video of a cat who gently tapped a baby on the bed.

The baby was deeply asleep on the bed when the cat stretched forward its hand and tapped the child in a funny way.

The cat tapped the baby gently like a human being. Photo credit: TikTok/@racheltort.

It is not very clear why the cat decided to tap the baby but some have interpreted it to mean that it was waking the child up from sleep.

However, the child did not wake up as it continued to sleep deeply despite the tap from the cat.

The video has continued to trend on the platform, receiving as much as 52 million views, 2.2 million likes and 12.3k comments.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Tilak Singh Katuwal said:

"Cat be like hey buddy wake up it's 8 am."

@Hi said:

"Cat: mom what is this thing."

@she is deri commented:

"This cat is so dramatic."

@costasign commented:

"Oh so you're allowed up there and I'm not?"

@trica said:

"He's checking on her."

@user6550948527978 said:

"I can relate to this, my cat also does this."

@Niya Fisher reacted:

"That’s his child."

@biltongchella0 said:

"She is cute and clever she checking if the baby is ok."

@Adriel said:

"She’s like what the hell is this."

@user5940261986836 commented:

"Even cats know how to touch a baby gently."

@sihaa qurux1112 said:

"Be careful with you baby please."

Baby sleeps while standing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little girl slept off while standing outside the house.

The baby swerved sideways and almost fell on the hard floor but she was still able to hold herself and continue sleeping.

A lot of TikTok users who came across the video were of the view that babies sleep in any position.

Source: Legit.ng