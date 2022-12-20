A lady has taken a huge loan and used it to buy a new car for her boyfriend of two years who is a taxi driver

The story of the lady and her boyfriend was posted on Twitter by Abena Manokekame and it has received 18k likes by December 20

Twitter users are heaping praises on the lady in question for what they describe as her thoughtful act of kindness to her man

Twitter users are praising a lady who bought a car for her boyfriend to use for his taxi business.

Twitter user, Abena Manokekame posted the story on her handle and it has so far received 18k likes as of Tuesday, December 20.

The lady took a loan and bought a car for her boyfriend. Photo credit: Luca Sage and MoMo Productions/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Abena said the lady in question took a loan to be able to raise the money to buy the car for her man.

Story of a lady who bought a car for her boyfriend

Unfortunately, Abena said the lady lost her job a few weeks after making the huge sacrifice for her boyfriend.

For them to be able to repay the loan, the man is now teaching and also selling perfumes as side hustles to his taxi business.

Abena wrote:

"My Bolt driver says his GF of 2yrs took a loan to buy him the car, a few weeks before she lost her job. So he's gone back to teaching, drives and sells perfumes in his car to help her pay it back. He's been praising her for more than 5 mins. I like that."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@korsi_atsu1090 said:

"These are the things we want to see from us Abena. Not today take me here, tomorrow take me there."

@josephfrimpong1 said:

"There are still good people around."

@adabillz1718 said:

"Things we love to see. He should come tweet some on twitter so the shameless men who say women are terrible people can learn."

@laReinaPriscy commented:

"Two selfless people. They deserve each other. Beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng