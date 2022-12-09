Massive reactions have trailed the video of an aged woman rejoicing happily and dancing to worship songs on social media

The woman's three pregnant daughters were said to have birthed three babies all in less than one week

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok were moved to rejoice with her, many said they tapped into her blessing

A young lady named @scottsophie3 has posted a video of her mother rejoicing happily and dancing to a worship song on social media

In the video posted on TikTok, the older woman was said to have been dancing over the birth of her three new grandchildren.

Grand mother dances as she gets three grand kids in less than a week

Three grandchildren in less than a week

According to @scottsophie3, all of the three woman's preganant gave birth to a baby each in less than a week.

The video has since generated a massive attention on social media, with many users congratulation the aged woman and tapping into her blessing.

Watch the video here:

Social media users reacts

"Congratulations I tap from your blessing."

"congratulations to your family special greetings to the latest grandma.

"this was my mum last year 3 grandchildren."

"All are boys . Wow congratulations."

"omugwo choke .... congratulations."

"congratulations my darling ❤."

"Wow but how she go take do d omugwo."

Kumhitmaker said:

"My mom will get 2 next year."

Alexandra said:

"congratulations dear."

John_debby said:

"Make I help her to do omugwor for 1."

Source: Legit.ng