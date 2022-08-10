A touching video has shown the moment when a kind man surprised a family with the gift of a house to lay their heads

Not only that, the man also blessed the family with the gift of a restaurant and a delivery bike to use and run their business

The lucky family previously lacked a place to lay their heads as the seven of them roamed the streets in search of shelter

A young man has taken it upon himself to put smiles on the face of a homeless family he saw in the street.

The family of seven also had no business to call their own before the man visited them with a bag full of goodies.

The joy was uncontrollable

The man named on Instagram as Murphslife said he used Instagram to raise funds to help the family.

The family received a house free of charge and their joy knew no bounds as they were ushered into the building.

Apart from the house, the family also received a restaurant as well as a delivery bike.

Sharing the video, the man wrote:

"A Venezuelan family has been walking for months in search of a miracle. A home to rest their heads, employment to feed and educate their children. Today your donations have done just that."

Instagram users react

@e.a.mas said:

"Thank you for putting in the work many of us dream of doing but keep putting off! May God bless you and all who donate! Your child will be so lucky to have been born in a world where their Father and Mother helped make a change."

@gatecitizens reacted:

"I am forever humbled by you brother, keep doing what you’re doing. God bless you."

