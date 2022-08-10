A woman has been praised on social media because of the way she treated her husband's mother and father by inviting the over

What made the moment so interesting is that the husband was not aware that the parents were visiting them

It was just a thoughtful gesture by the wife who reasoned that her husband needs his parents too and had them come over

An interesting video has shown the moment a father and mother reunited with their son at the airport.

It was a surprise visit that was never expected by the son but was put together by his wife.

It was a nice moment of reunion. Photo credit: Screenshots from TikTok video shared by @therichblackmarriage.

Son moved to tears

The wife reasoned that her husband needs his mother and father too and she arranged and invited them over unannounced.

It was a moment of surprise when she took him and their two kids to the airport and suddenly, the two parents appeared in the video first shared on TikTok by @therichblackmarriage.

The woman said she will do anything to make her family happy. The husband was nearly moved to tears when he beheld his mother and father walking toward them at the airport.

His wife too has been praised for being thoughtful and caring.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users ract

The nice video has attracted comments from Instagram users. See some of the comments below:

@faithposh5493 said:

"No be Nigeria wives o. Them go even make sure say u nd ur mama dey fight or no see again jus for their greed. Since I travel I see how this oyinbo treat their mother in law's I can say some Nigeria women evil."

@chief_amarachi_ojiaku commented:

"Omg this made me cry."

@mcbenefollan reacted:

"May GOD BLESS with kind-hearted partner."

@_i_am_moriello said:

"I love your caption."

@ciroc_riam commented:

"Who is cutting onion?"

Viral video shows wife dancing with her mother-in-law

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman engaged her mother-in-law in a waist dance.

The two are clearly good dancers and they regularly share their acts on Tiktok.

They went viral on social media platforms as Nigerians praised the bond that exists between them.

