A man and his wife are finally going for their honeymoon several years after they got married to each other

The man is taking his wife to Rome where they hope to have the honeymoon they never had as a young couple

This is coming some 44 years after they were wedded and after they have had children; one of their children shared the story

A man and his dear wife are finally going for their honeymoon 44 years after their wedding.

According to a story shared by their son, his parents never had a honeymoon because of the circumstances at the time they got married.

Nate said his parents never had a honeymoon. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Nate Yohannes.

Source: UGC

They fly to Rome

The son named Nate Yohannes said his parents met and got married in Eritrea during the civil war in that country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said it was an arranged marriage as they only met on the day of their wedding. They would later relocate to the United States as asylum seekers.

Now, the couple is going to Rome to have the honeymoon they never had when they got married.

Nate wrote on LinkedIn:

"After 44 years of marriage, my parents are finally taking their honeymoon this week. They met the day of their wedding (arranged marriage), during the climax of Africa’s longest civil war - Eritrea fighting for their independence from Ethiopia."

Nate says he hopes his parents have a good time during their honeymoon. He continued:

"Devoting their life to providing for me and my siblings, we can’t overstate our gratitude towards them. The core values they’ve taught us have served us well both personally and professionally. I’m hoping them the best time in Athens/Rome and I accredit much of my success to them."

LinkedIn users react

Felicia Rodwell said:

"Congratulations! Long overdue! Wishing you a fabulous honeymoon and many more wonderful years of marriage."

Joya Cousin commented:

"Thanks so much for sharing this, Nate. Your parents are adorable together. The fact that arranged marriages are at least as long-lasting as those based on love goes to show that love isn’t about romantic dates and butterflies but a decision we make to honor and cherish our partner every day. Here’s wishing them a wonderful belated honeymoon!"

Lady says her husband is not taking good care of her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady came online to lambast her husband and said the man failed to take care of her.

According to her, the man failed to open a tailoring shop for her as promised.

She said her husband borrowed money to show off during their wedding.

Source: Legit.ng