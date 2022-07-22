A handsome little boy has warmed countless hearts on social media with his mastery of the military parade

He paired with an equally skilled adult on the parade ground where they displayed top notch military march past

The extremely beautiful video has gone viral on TikTok where it was shared as many are reacting to it

A brilliant little boy has shown off absolutely beautiful parade skills when he was seen in a video paring with an adult.

It is not known if the adult is the boy's father, but they marched with impressive unity and bond.

The precision in their military outing impressed social media users. Photo credit: TikTok/@bin.yangwawa.

Display of high skills

In the nice video, the boy who must have gone through a lot of training showed understanding of the military parade as he did all the commands perfectly.

His body stature too caught the attention of social media users who are even asking if the boy goes to war.

But obviously, the boy's brilliant display is purely for entertainment, but it is not known if the adult is a soldier.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

The video shared on TikTok attracted reactions from those who saw it. Many praised the boy for his skills. See some of the comments below:

@ぴーなっつ said:

"I wish the world where children do not go to war."

@Jiban Sherpa97 commented:

"How so very nice baby TikTok."

@ᔕᗯeᖇtᘔᔕ commented:

"Does he actually go to the war or is it just for fun in the uniform?"

Boy marches in military uniform

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a smart kid performed a military march in the public and it was awesome to look at.

In the viral video, the smart kid who was dressed like a soldier marched gallantly in public, gaining people's attention.

The kid marched to the sound of military music that played in the background and many stood in awe to take a look at her.

The interesting video was shared on Tiktok and it got people asking if the kid has been trained as a soldier or if she learned it herself.

The video would later go viral on many social media platforms.

