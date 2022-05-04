A jubilant Ghanaian man has recently resorted to social media to reveal getting a car from the lady he is currently dating

In his Twitter post, @_____jaee shared that he received a Honda Accord car as a birthday present from his dotting girlfriend

The tweet he made to celebrate the gesture from his lover has been besieged by tweeps who took to the comment session to share in his joy

An overjoyed young man has recently taken to social media to announce receiving a very expensive gift from his woman on his birthday.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Twitter timeline of @_____jaee had him sharing that his girlfriend surprised him with a Honda Accord as a birthday present.

Excited young Ghanaian man, wrapped car key Photo credit: jaee, Mykola Sosiukin / EyeEm/Getty Images

The grateful young man went ahead to thank the lady for the nice gesture.

"My girlfriend just bought me a Honda Accord as my birthday gift, thanks baby.❤️"

Many internet users who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 200 retweets with over 10 quote tweets and more than 1,400 likes.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@anoaga_hadiru asked God when he will get to experience something like this:

Dear God, when?

@KwamiAsamani92 wrote congratulated the man on his gift:

Bro you deserve it, the other one will buy u a house be inspired

@GodfredCann wrote:

This be what we should be hearing every damn day..congrats gee

@gelo1z commented:

We love her . God bless her

@princyicy advised him on what to do next:

In this difficult times. My guy get married to her ASAP before you come back and rant

