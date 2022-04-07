A Nigerian woman whose husband, Ifeanyi Njokure was burnt alive by her brother-in-law has cried out bitterly in a viral video lamenting her tragic loss

The woman identified as Princess Munachi narrated what happened on the fateful day when Benjamin Ogudoro, her husbands alleged killer attacked

According to Munachi, the man came in when her husband and her sister-in-law were sleeping, poured fuel on them and set them ablaze

Princess Munachi, the distraught pregnant woman whose husband was allegedly burnt alive by a relative called Benjamin Ogudoro has opened up in an emotionally charged video.

According to the woman, her late husband named Ifeanyi Njokure was allegedly killed by one Benjamim who is currently in detention at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department.

Benjamin is the husband to Majela Chinyere Ogudoro, a sister to the deceased who returned to Nigeria from Scotland on that tragic day.

How it happened

Narrating the blood curdling story, Princess said her late husband was sleeping alongside her sister-in-law who also died on the spot as a result of injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

She said Benjamin and her husband had a misunderstanding. Benjamin then went out only to return when the two were asleep. He returned with fuel which he poured on them and lit a match.

Her words:

"How do I get to tell my kids that your father died? He didn't die in an accident, he wasn't sick. How would I get myself to tell them that he was burnt?"

The touching video of her interview was shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin.

