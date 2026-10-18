Hungary's government published the requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship through simplified naturalisation on its official website

Applicants must meet at least one of two ancestry or marriage conditions before other eligibility criteria are considered

Language proficiency, a clean criminal record, and national security clearance are among the mandatory requirements for all applicants

Hungary has outlined five categories of foreigners who may qualify for citizenship through its simplified naturalisation process, setting clear conditions that applicants must satisfy before their cases can be considered.

According to information published on the Hungarian government's official website, an applicant may submit a simplified naturalisation application if they fall into one of the following categories:

Hungary lists categories of foreigners who may apply for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Hungary's simplified naturalisation

1. Their ancestor was a Hungarian citizen or is likely to have been of Hungarian origin.

2. They have been married to a Hungarian citizen for at least ten years.

3. They have been married to a Hungarian citizen for at least five years and have children together.

These three conditions form the first layer of eligibility. Meeting any one of them, however, is not sufficient on its own. Applicants must also satisfy three additional requirements that apply across the board:

4. They must demonstrate a working knowledge of the Hungarian language, which is assessed by the authority receiving the application.

5. They must have no criminal record and no criminal proceedings pending against them under Hungarian law.

6. Their naturalisation must not pose any threat to Hungary's public security or national security interests.

Key conditions every applicant must meet

The language requirement is particularly significant, as it is assessed directly by the receiving authority rather than through a self-declaration. This means applicants cannot simply claim proficiency; they must demonstrate it during the application process.

The security conditions are equally non-negotiable. Authorities will review both an applicant's criminal history and any potential national security concerns before a naturalisation request is approved.

Together, the ancestry and marriage pathways, combined with the language, criminal, and security requirements, form the complete framework Hungary applies when assessing simplified citizenship applications from foreign nationals.

Hungary lists people eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Hungary had published a list of three countries whose citizens are eligible for an employment residence permit under its guest worker scheme.

The countries are Georgia, Armenia and the Philippines, with applicants required to meet the government's employment and immigration conditions.

Source: Legit.ng