Thailand's government published the minimum income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for its long-term residency visa

Applicants earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 annually face stricter documentation requirements under the 2026 rules

It is noteworthy that workers employed by Thai government agencies are exempt from the income requirement under the scheme

Thailand has set a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million) per year, sustained over the previous two years, as the baseline financial requirement for foreigners applying for its 10-year Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa.

The requirement is published on the official LTR visa portal run by Thailand's Board of Investment, which administers the scheme.

Thailand sets income requirements for its 10-year visa. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must demonstrate they met this income threshold consistently over the two years before applying, not just in a single year.

Thailand's LTR Visa: Who qualifies and what exceptions apply

Foreigners employed by Thai government agencies are fully exempt from the USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million) income floor and are not required to meet the financial benchmark to be considered for the visa.

For applicants whose average annual income falls between USD 40,000 (about ₦64.8 million) and USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million), the door is not entirely closed.

However, they must submit additional documents to strengthen their application. One accepted form of supporting evidence is a certificate showing the applicant holds a master's degree or higher in science or technology, which can compensate for the lower income figure.

Applicants earning below USD 40,000 (about ₦64.8 million) annually do not appear to meet the financial criteria under the current guidelines.

What Thailand's LTR Visa offers

Thailand's Long-Term Resident visa is designed to attract high-value foreign nationals, including wealthy retirees, remote workers, and skilled professionals.

The 10-year visa offers a longer period of stay than standard tourist or work visas and is intended to draw foreign investment and talent into the country.

The income thresholds make clear that Thailand is targeting a specific segment of the global workforce and investor class rather than opening the scheme broadly.

The requirement for a postgraduate science or technology qualification as an alternative proof of eligibility also signals a focus on attracting skilled professionals in technical fields.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had listed four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year residency visa.

Thailand extends work and stay permits for 3 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had extended its work and stay permits for citizens of three countries.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn announced that the Cabinet approved the extension on July 14, 2026.

The measure covers workers already registered in the government's official system and does not open the door to new registrations.

Source: Legit.ng