Thailand Publishes Amount Foreigners Must Earn to Get 10-Year Residency Visa, Gives Exception
- Thailand's government published the minimum income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for its long-term residency visa
- Applicants earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 annually face stricter documentation requirements under the 2026 rules
- It is noteworthy that workers employed by Thai government agencies are exempt from the income requirement under the scheme
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Thailand has set a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million) per year, sustained over the previous two years, as the baseline financial requirement for foreigners applying for its 10-year Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa.
The requirement is published on the official LTR visa portal run by Thailand's Board of Investment, which administers the scheme.
Applicants must demonstrate they met this income threshold consistently over the two years before applying, not just in a single year.
Thailand's LTR Visa: Who qualifies and what exceptions apply
Foreigners employed by Thai government agencies are fully exempt from the USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million) income floor and are not required to meet the financial benchmark to be considered for the visa.
For applicants whose average annual income falls between USD 40,000 (about ₦64.8 million) and USD 80,000 (about ₦129.6 million), the door is not entirely closed.
However, they must submit additional documents to strengthen their application. One accepted form of supporting evidence is a certificate showing the applicant holds a master's degree or higher in science or technology, which can compensate for the lower income figure.
Applicants earning below USD 40,000 (about ₦64.8 million) annually do not appear to meet the financial criteria under the current guidelines.
What Thailand's LTR Visa offers
Thailand's Long-Term Resident visa is designed to attract high-value foreign nationals, including wealthy retirees, remote workers, and skilled professionals.
The 10-year visa offers a longer period of stay than standard tourist or work visas and is intended to draw foreign investment and talent into the country.
The income thresholds make clear that Thailand is targeting a specific segment of the global workforce and investor class rather than opening the scheme broadly.
The requirement for a postgraduate science or technology qualification as an alternative proof of eligibility also signals a focus on attracting skilled professionals in technical fields.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had listed four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year residency visa.
Thailand extends work and stay permits for 3 countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had extended its work and stay permits for citizens of three countries.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn announced that the Cabinet approved the extension on July 14, 2026.
The measure covers workers already registered in the government's official system and does not open the door to new registrations.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng