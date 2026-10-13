The UK government published details of NHS healthcare services that overseas visitors can access at no cost, regardless of where they come from

The list covers a range of treatments, from accident and emergency care to services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence

The UK government website includes specific conditions around eligibility, particularly for those who have not travelled to the UK solely to seek the listed treatments

The United Kingdom has published an official list of National Health Service treatments that overseas visitors can receive free of charge, regardless of their country of origin.

According to the UK government website, the services are governed by the National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) Regulations 2015. One key condition applies across all of them: the overseas visitor must not have travelled to the UK specifically to obtain the treatment in question.

UK publishes NHS services foreigners can access without paying. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Gallup /picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

UK: Free NHS services for foreigners

Below is the full list of healthcare services currently available to overseas visitors at no cost:

1. Accident and emergency services — This covers treatment at A&E departments, walk-in centres, minor injuries units, and urgent care centres. Importantly, this exemption does not extend to emergency services received after a patient has been admitted as an inpatient, or at a follow-up outpatient appointment.

2. Treatment for certain communicable diseases — Diagnosis and treatment for conditions including HIV, TB, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are covered. The full list of qualifying diseases is contained in the regulations.

3. COVID-19 services — Investigation, diagnosis, and treatment related to COVID-19 are provided free of charge to all overseas visitors.

4. Sexually transmitted infection services — Diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections are included at no cost.

5. Family planning services — Overseas visitors can access family planning support, though termination of pregnancy and infertility treatment are specifically excluded from this provision.

6. Care for survivors of violence — Treatment for physical or mental conditions resulting from torture, domestic violence, or sexual violence is covered for all overseas visitors.

7. Palliative care from registered charities— Palliative care services delivered by a registered palliative care charity or a community interest company are available free of charge.

8. NHS 111 telephone advice — Access to the NHS 111 telephone advice line is included as a free service for all overseas visitors.

What foreigners need to know

Outside of these eight categories, overseas visitors are generally expected to pay for NHS treatment. The UK government advises that charges are levied based on an individual's country of normal residence rather than their nationality or immigration status.

Visitors from countries that have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with the UK may have access to a broader range of free services beyond this list.

UK lists 3 long-term visitor visas and fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined three long-term Standard Visitor visa options for people who travel to Britain regularly.

The visas are valid for two, five, or ten years and allow holders to stay for up to six months per visit, although applicants may receive a shorter visa or be refused without getting a refund.

Source: Legit.ng