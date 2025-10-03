A young lady showed the emotional moment she reunited with her mum after 20 years of living apart

The video showed how she reacted after seeing her mother, as well as her siblings' reactions to seeing their mum too

What she did after seeing her mum caught people’s attention, and many shared their similar experiences

A lady shared a video of the emotional moment she reunited with her mother after 20 years apart.

She stated that her mother left when she was one year old, while her older siblings were two and six years old.

Source: TikTok

In an emotional video on her TikTok page @vheekie1, the lady shared when her mother reunited with her and her siblings.

She captioned the video:

“For 20 years my mum was away. She left wen I was one year, my brother 2 years and my big sister 6 years but after 20 years we get to see her again. God ur children are forever grateful.”

Reactions trail lady’s reunion with mother

@Eric Timothy said:

"20 years is a lot was she taking care of you."

@Eric said:

"We need money but 20years is too much to be away from ur kids , remember we grow Kati 20 years away, do u know any thing about ur kids, and in just 3 or 4 years a gal will get married and the boy will marry meaning she will have memory of 3 years in her kids life hmmm sente tubeko newetukoma ojagala."

@princessnvanuungi said:

"Guys u reach there and things don't move the way u expected and u spend like 5 years nga things are not working out so by the time u catch up nga it's already 8yrs and then u ask yourself how will you go home with nothing then u end up sacrificing more other 6 to 8 years atleast u work and add up the years u spent nga tonaterera. and if it finds you with kids bolese euganda oh God u have to sacrifice more. u guys Europe is not for the weak. pipo want to go there but nomukisa gwetagisa.God bless us."

@XÖXÖ said:

"Now what is the difference between me en u She came back even nga l don’t know her."

@anittaatuheire said:

"Mine slept and forgot to wake up, still waiting for her to wake up. but will she? and if so how will she coz I watched her being cut, being dried up and frozen. will she coz I watched her being put I in a box of edges, will she ever wake up coz I watched her being locked in that wooden box, will she really ever come coz I watched her being carried and laid in our plantation in a dug hole, will she ever wakeup and comeback coz I watched her being covered with a heep of soil? I am still waiting after a period of 3yrs, may be she will Wake up one day n come back."

@Maria Brenda Ssebunya said:

"this is how i will be the moment i get to discover my dad."

Source: Legit.ng