Scientists in China Build AI Robot Called Atom Which Can Help Prepare Food Like Human Being
- Chinese scientists have built a powerful humanoid robot which is capable of helping out with domestic chores
- The AI robot is known as Atom and it was developed by the Chinese robotics company Dobot which showed it online
- Atom, the AI assistant chef was spotted preparing a healthy breakfast according to specification and it also served the food afterwards
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
An AI robot has thrilled technology lovers due to its ability to assist in preparing food like a human being.
The AI robot called Atom was built by the Chinese robotics company Dobot which proudly showcased its skills online.
Atom is capable of assisting in food preparation like a human being and it could also do it based on specification.
In the video posted on YouTube by Dobot Robotics, Atom was seen toasting bread, handpicking lettuce and adding to food.
Atom robot added sausages, meat, and honey and poured a cup of milk all of which it arranged accurately in a tray.
The robot showcased its precision and dexterity especially as it knew exactly what quantity of each item was enough.
The robot is equipped with 7.7 times the industry-standard computing power.
Also, it is powered by Dobot’s Robot Operator Model – 1 (ROM-1) which enables it to adapt to instructed environments. The company refers to the robot as a kitchen assistant.
Dobot Robotics stated:
"Today, we have a special guest in the kitchen—our Atom, the humanoid robot! Watch as it effortlessly whips up a delicious, nutritious breakfast—from perfectly toasted bread to carefully picking up lettuce and cherries. Atom is the ultimate kitchen assistant! What's even more amazing? Atom learns your preferences! Like a cup of milk? Atom remembers. Prefer your toast to be just a little crispy? No problem! It's like having a personal chef who knows you inside out."
Apart from assisting with food preparation, Dobot said the Atom robot could spice up one's morning with funny banter.
The company said:
"But it's not just about the food. Atom makes mornings fun! With its friendly demeanour and witty banter, it turns breakfast prep into a delightful experience. No more grumpy mornings—just smiles and great food! Ready to upgrade your breakfast game? Atom is here to make mornings magical. Let's start the day right—with Atom by our side!"
However, some people who saw the video on YouTube argued that the Atom robot did not really prepare the food, but just handpicked and arranged them in a tray.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of robot preparing food
@jeffreyropp said:
"I panicked just a little when it casually and roughly shoved the “fryer” aside. Breakfast is served. Kitchen is on fire."
@banjo-beard said:
"I think they meant "puts stuff on a plate for you."
@mobileprofessional said:
"Speed up footage much? Human voiceover?"
@theultimatenewplayer9341 said:
"Looks like stop-motion animation."
@onsenguy said:
"Teleoperated? does everything need to be laid out for him? also, he doesn't cook."
@grakkerful said:
"This is impressive, but I'd like to see the process start without everything already laid out. If I go throught the trouble of laying everything out like that, hell, I might as well just make my breakfast instead. I know, I know, it's just a demonstration."
Scientists discover how water was created
In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a group of scientists discovered how water was formed in the universe millions of years after the Big Bang.
The scientists stated that water molecules began forming shortly after what they called the first supernova explosions.
According to the work published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the explosions created heavy elements, such as oxygen, required for water to exist.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng