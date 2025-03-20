Chinese scientists have built a powerful humanoid robot which is capable of helping out with domestic chores

The AI robot is known as Atom and it was developed by the Chinese robotics company Dobot which showed it online

Atom, the AI assistant chef was spotted preparing a healthy breakfast according to specification and it also served the food afterwards

An AI robot has thrilled technology lovers due to its ability to assist in preparing food like a human being.

The AI robot called Atom was built by the Chinese robotics company Dobot which proudly showcased its skills online.

The Dobot humanoid robot is called Atom and it is capable of assisting with cooking. Photo credit: YouTube/Dobot.

Atom is capable of assisting in food preparation like a human being and it could also do it based on specification.

In the video posted on YouTube by Dobot Robotics, Atom was seen toasting bread, handpicking lettuce and adding to food.

Atom robot added sausages, meat, and honey and poured a cup of milk all of which it arranged accurately in a tray.

The robot showcased its precision and dexterity especially as it knew exactly what quantity of each item was enough.

The robot is equipped with 7.7 times the industry-standard computing power.

Dobot says its humanoid robot can spice up one's morning with humour and funny banter. Photo credit: YouTube/Dobot.

Also, it is powered by Dobot’s Robot Operator Model – 1 (ROM-1) which enables it to adapt to instructed environments. The company refers to the robot as a kitchen assistant.

Dobot Robotics stated:

"Today, we have a special guest in the kitchen—our Atom, the humanoid robot! Watch as it effortlessly whips up a delicious, nutritious breakfast—from perfectly toasted bread to carefully picking up lettuce and cherries. Atom is the ultimate kitchen assistant! What's even more amazing? Atom learns your preferences! Like a cup of milk? Atom remembers. Prefer your toast to be just a little crispy? No problem! It's like having a personal chef who knows you inside out."

Apart from assisting with food preparation, Dobot said the Atom robot could spice up one's morning with funny banter.

The company said:

"But it's not just about the food. Atom makes mornings fun! With its friendly demeanour and witty banter, it turns breakfast prep into a delightful experience. No more grumpy mornings—just smiles and great food! Ready to upgrade your breakfast game? Atom is here to make mornings magical. Let's start the day right—with Atom by our side!"

However, some people who saw the video on YouTube argued that the Atom robot did not really prepare the food, but just handpicked and arranged them in a tray.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of robot preparing food

@jeffreyropp said:

"I panicked just a little when it casually and roughly shoved the “fryer” aside. Breakfast is served. Kitchen is on fire."

@banjo-beard said:

"I think they meant "puts stuff on a plate for you."

@mobileprofessional said:

"Speed up footage much? Human voiceover?"

@theultimatenewplayer9341 said:

"Looks like stop-motion animation."

@onsenguy said:

"Teleoperated? does everything need to be laid out for him? also, he doesn't cook."

@grakkerful said:

"This is impressive, but I'd like to see the process start without everything already laid out. If I go throught the trouble of laying everything out like that, hell, I might as well just make my breakfast instead. I know, I know, it's just a demonstration."

