A man who went on a pilgrimage to Mecca was seen praying fervently for Allah to shower him with wealth

The man was spotted shouting the amount of money he wanted Allah to bless him with while grabbing what appeared to be the Kaaba

According to the man whose voice overshadowed everyone else's, he wants Allah to bless him with $500 billion

A man's method of prayer has made him popular on social media after a video of his prayer session went viral.

The man was spotted in a trending video praying when he went to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

He was seen telling God the amount of money he wants to be blessed with while holding the Kaaba.

According to the man, he wants to be blessed with $500 billion dollars.

In today's exchange rate, the man would have N777.1 trillion if God answers his prayers.

The video, which was posted by @muslim is trending and generating funny reactions from social media users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man prays for money in Mecca

@Sunset said:

"You forgot to say which dollar, what if it's Zimbabwe dollars?"

@Soban Rashid said:

"Funny how people are judging like they don't ask for wealth."

@Missfly said:

"Some people are going there wrong purpose! Rather ask for forgiveness."

@Lina said:

"That’s so sad when you chase material things dunya over akhira."

Source: Legit.ng