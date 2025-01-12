A Nigerian lady said she was supposed to go for a meeting with other women, but she was not prepared

She did not prepare the clothes she was supposed to wear as a top, so her mother-in-law was onthe ground to help

In a video, the lady said her mother-in-law gave her a lace she made 37 years ago in 1988 to wear to the meeting

The lady got a lace from her mother-in-law. Photo credit: TikTok/Joy Dera.

Source: TikTok

In a video, Joy Dera said her mother-in-law was on the ground to help her with clothes, which she later used for the meeting.

Her mother-in-law gave her a lace she made as after back as 1988. She put on the lace and complimented with a wrapper to match.

After she wore the lace, Dera walked around the compound, displaying to her audience some of who said it fits her very well.

She captioned the video:

"I didn't prepare for the married women's meeting, so my mother-in-law gave me the lace she made in 1988."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady wears her mother-in-law's dress to women's meeting

@CHINA ECHEREM said:

"Even at that it still look good on you."

@Kuddybest asked:

"You go the meeting abi you know go?"

@Chronicles of Ray said:

"It's very fine oh just look am fast fast."

@chioma said:

"At least you felt comfortable in it no corset to tie you."

@Mazzy said:

"Mama intentionally sew that dress for you. So beautiful."

@pretty lilly1 said:

"t's like she has been keeping it for you oh. Because it looks good on you."

@LOLOIsi na wa agu said:

"Still look good on you. If you see the gown my mother in law gave me, you sef will pity me."

@a217karu said:

"Waka well ooo…, na August meeting cloths you wear so."

@Uremma said:

"Mother inlaw wey love em daughter inlaw. Very important."

@Queen_Ogbonna said:

"But sister the cloth fit you very well. We the online in-laws no go lie to you na,it really good on you."

@Shakara Grandma said:

"Una dey make us wey no get mother in law to be jealous... I wish I met my mother in law."

@millicentpresh123 said:

"Omo eh my mother in-law did the same thing, as I tie the wrapper finish nah so I go stand for mirror dey laugh."

Source: Legit.ng