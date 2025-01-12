Lady Going For Women's Meeting Wears White Lace Her Mother-in-law Made 37 Years Ago in 1988
- A Nigerian lady said she was supposed to go for a meeting with other women, but she was not prepared
- She did not prepare the clothes she was supposed to wear as a top, so her mother-in-law was onthe ground to help
- In a video, the lady said her mother-in-law gave her a lace she made 37 years ago in 1988 to wear to the meeting
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady wanted to attend a women's meeting, but the clothes she was supposed to wear were not ready.
She wanted to avoid the event but her mother-in-law insisted she must attend the meeting.
In a video, Joy Dera said her mother-in-law was on the ground to help her with clothes, which she later used for the meeting.
Her mother-in-law gave her a lace she made as after back as 1988. She put on the lace and complimented with a wrapper to match.
After she wore the lace, Dera walked around the compound, displaying to her audience some of who said it fits her very well.
She captioned the video:
"I didn't prepare for the married women's meeting, so my mother-in-law gave me the lace she made in 1988."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady wears her mother-in-law's dress to women's meeting
@CHINA ECHEREM said:
"Even at that it still look good on you."
@Kuddybest asked:
"You go the meeting abi you know go?"
@Chronicles of Ray said:
"It's very fine oh just look am fast fast."
@chioma said:
"At least you felt comfortable in it no corset to tie you."
@Mazzy said:
"Mama intentionally sew that dress for you. So beautiful."
@pretty lilly1 said:
"t's like she has been keeping it for you oh. Because it looks good on you."
@LOLOIsi na wa agu said:
"Still look good on you. If you see the gown my mother in law gave me, you sef will pity me."
@a217karu said:
"Waka well ooo…, na August meeting cloths you wear so."
@Uremma said:
"Mother inlaw wey love em daughter inlaw. Very important."
@Queen_Ogbonna said:
"But sister the cloth fit you very well. We the online in-laws no go lie to you na,it really good on you."
@Shakara Grandma said:
"Una dey make us wey no get mother in law to be jealous... I wish I met my mother in law."
@millicentpresh123 said:
"Omo eh my mother in-law did the same thing, as I tie the wrapper finish nah so I go stand for mirror dey laugh."
Man happy as his in-law escapes road accident in Lagos
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said one of his relatives was the person involved in the Mile 2 container accident.
He said the man in question was in his in-law and that he survived the container accident unscathed.
The man said his in-law stayed under the fallen container for three hours but still came out without injuries.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.