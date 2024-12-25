A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that her man sent to her about the trending TikTok sensation, Ivana

In the voice note, the young man expressed his admiration for the young lady, stating that she has now glued him to TikTok

Social media users who came across the hilarious post on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A candid voice note from a young man has sparked laughter on social media, after his girlfriend shared it online.

The object of his admiration was none other than Ivana, the latest sensation to take TikTok by storm.

Man expresses admiration for Ivana Photo credit: @cozynnene/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in pain as boyfriend speaks about Ivana

The girlfriend, who posted the voice note on TikTok via her account @cozynnene, couldn't help but express jealousy at her partner's newfound infatuation.

Her caption was accompanied by a voice note from her boyfriend that had many users in stitches.

In the recording, the young man confessed to being thoroughly entertained by Ivana's content, which had suddenly made him a regular visitor to the TikTok platform.

In his words:

"E get one girl wey dey burst my brain now ehh. Na her dey even make me go TikTok. What's her name? Ehh. Ivana. This hype girl. Ehhh. Casablanca. Haha. Let me go and watch her again."

Reactions as lady shares boyfriend's voice note

As the voice note spread like wildfire online, TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many found the situation relatable, while others playfully teased the girlfriend about her partner's wandering eyes.

@God’s Fav said:

"Even my man tooo oooo. I don complain tire. Ivana na yansh you get nor be God."

@Joy Ify stated:

"Me sef like Ivana yansh oo but I go sha return his energy by looking for a guy page that will burst my brain. Life na cruise normally."

@The badmouth gurl said:

"Your man is ur best friend o the fact that he told u some will give u attitude."

@iam_pinkyedu said:

"Eh be like say na why I no dey relationship, if na me this statement for turn fight."

@MiRaBel commented:

"He legit said lemme goan watch her again. Me sef I like the girl."

@Preshy49 added:

"He’s funny and genuine. If nah some men now them go dm her without you knowing."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares chat with Abuja man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted the WhatsApp text she got from a man she was in a talking stage with in Abuja.

According to her, she decided to give love a chance in Abuja and they had only begun talking for two days when he sent her the message.

Source: Legit.ng