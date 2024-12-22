A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she surprised her younger brother with iPhone 14 Pro Max

In a video, the lady was dancing with her unsuspecting brother before bringing out the iPhone from where she hid it

The young boy's reaction was so epic as he stared at the device with disbelief before collecting it from his sister's hand

A heartwarming video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady surprising her younger brother with a lavish Christmas gift.

The thoughtful sibling planned an elaborate surprise, capturing the moment on camera for all to see.

Lady gifts brother iPhone 14 Pro Max Photo credit: @berby_picxy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises brother with iPhone 14 Pro Max

In the clip shared on TikTok by @berby_picxy, the lady was seen dancing with her unsuspecting brother before making the big reveal.

With a smile on her face, she brought out the iPhone 14 Pro Max from where she hid it, leaving the young boy utterly stunned.

His reaction was priceless, as he stared at the device in utter disbelief, hardly daring to believe his eyes.

As the reality of the gift sank in, the young boy's face lit up with joy, and he eagerly accepted the phone from his sister's outstretched hand.

"Let's surprise my younger brother with iPhone 14 Pro Max as his Christmas gift. He had no idea. He couldn't believe it. Still doubting if I'm playing. I love you," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady gifts brother iPhone 14 Pro Max

The TikTok video quickly went viral and sparked reactions in the comments.

@clement blessing said:

"All eye on Alex nuel tomorrow his dancing step will be. Thank you berby."

@Anabel said:

"My sister no go see dis one na to dey send me message up and down."

@naruto_codm3 said:

"As he big reach den still dy buy am phone. I never reach he mate I don buy land dy build hux."

@UGOCHI said:

"My own sister na to dey vex say I nor give am power bank."

@Mani Rīçhīē reacted:

"All this one no concern me I have a question. If a mosquito takes our blood and has a child, is that child our child too?"

@08168adajustina said:

"Omo your younger brother of yesterday is now taller than u what a nice growth. Wow but my own younger brother no gree comot for ground."

@Kelvin added:

"I laughed until my blue iPhone 16 pro max, 256Gb wey I buy 2 million 500 for Dubai, nearly fall."

Boy emotional over phone gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an emotional video showing her brother's reaction to receiving a phone gift.

In the emotional clip, the appreciative boy quickly fell to the ground and rolled on the floor in joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng