A Nigerian student found a way to protect their gas from being stolen or used without permission by hostel mates

The wise student constructed an iron protector around the cylinder and used a big padlock to lock it firmly

A video of the locked gas cylinder is trending online and generating funny reactions from social media users

A Nigerian student protected their cooking gas in the best way possible, and the video is trending online.

In the funny video, it was seen that the student did not want anyone in the hostel to use the gas cooker without permission.

The student constructed a protector for the cooking gas. Photo credit: TikTok/@jenaiah_05.

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @jenaiah_05, shows that the gas cooker was locked.

The student went as far as constructing an iron protector for the gas cooker.

Apparently, the student did not want it to be used in the open hostel kitchen where it was kept.

The iron protector was locked with a big padlock. A lot of people who saw the video had a good laugh.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student locks gas cylinder

@Damola said:

"I swear I fi vex thief the whole thing. Wetin be this nonsense?"

@Shegun said:

"No be iron e still use guide am so, use am laidat ajeh e go cook."

@Apex said:

"All this one na waste of time they go just use am like hot plate."

@R_for_reeta said:

Y’all laughing but seem to forget what might have pushed the individual to do this. Some students steal a lot. Like person fit use your gas pass you wey fill am. And you don't know how he/she is managing."

@Nuella Nwachukwu said:

"No be lasu hostel be this?"

@sadevictoria396 said:

"That moment when your stingy room mates father is a welder."

@Nana bello said:

"You fit use the iron on top to do quick quick pancake. Now you no need frying pan."

Data shows prices of cooking gas

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that dealers were quoting new prices for cooking gas.

August data from the NBS reveals that the average price of 12.5kg cylinders of cooking is at N15,627.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has explained why cooking gas is on the rise.

