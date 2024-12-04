A lady said there are many benefits she will get from her company as the year 2024 grinds to an end

Wumi Omo Ekiti said she is going to be paid a 13th-month salary and given a half bag of rice as well as a leave allowance

The mouthwatering package prepared by Wumi's workplace is to enable her to celebrate Christmas well

A lady is set to get mouthwatering benefits from her organisation as 2024 ends.

Wumi Omo Ekiti said her place of work arranges nice end-of-year benefits for her.

The lady said she would get a 13th-month salary. Photo credit: X/Wumi Omo Ekiti and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Wumi made a post listing some of the goodies that would come her way in the month of December.

Some of the things she will receive include a 13th-month salary, half a baby of rice, and a leave allowance.

She said:

"What I'm getting from the company i work this December: December salary, 13th month salary, leave allowance, birthday token, half bag of rice and 3L vegetable oil."

Reactions as lady list benefits she will get from her workplace

@Seramo10_ said:

"13th month...Jan 2025 or thirtember 2024? Kindly answer."

@Ofememma said:

"That’s great incentive that employees benefit from some company’s."

@Gorilla23mp said:

"What organization is this? Because I believe even the government don't do this."

@Apexmarvel001 said:

"Wow abeg send me your address. I need to come and spend holiday with you."

@SimplyFinesse01 said:

"Thats really cool, your december is set already."

@therealdotun said:

"God when? Abeg, where you Dey work?."

@Frank_of_Africa said:

"That's company really tried for you a lot."

@OyakhilomeR commented:

"Have a wonderful festive season."

@MandyLawani said:

"That’s a good one."

@NsubugaHajji said:

"But what if it doesnt come?"

@brown_studio7 said:

"They have a lot to do for you."

