Christmas Bonus: Lady Set To Receive Half Bag of Rice And 13th Month Salary From Her Company
- A lady said there are many benefits she will get from her company as the year 2024 grinds to an end
- Wumi Omo Ekiti said she is going to be paid a 13th-month salary and given a half bag of rice as well as a leave allowance
- The mouthwatering package prepared by Wumi's workplace is to enable her to celebrate Christmas well
A lady is set to get mouthwatering benefits from her organisation as 2024 ends.
Wumi Omo Ekiti said her place of work arranges nice end-of-year benefits for her.
Wumi made a post listing some of the goodies that would come her way in the month of December.
Some of the things she will receive include a 13th-month salary, half a baby of rice, and a leave allowance.
She said:
"What I'm getting from the company i work this December: December salary, 13th month salary, leave allowance, birthday token, half bag of rice and 3L vegetable oil."
Reactions as lady list benefits she will get from her workplace
@Seramo10_ said:
"13th month...Jan 2025 or thirtember 2024? Kindly answer."
@Ofememma said:
"That’s great incentive that employees benefit from some company’s."
@Gorilla23mp said:
"What organization is this? Because I believe even the government don't do this."
@Apexmarvel001 said:
"Wow abeg send me your address. I need to come and spend holiday with you."
@SimplyFinesse01 said:
"Thats really cool, your december is set already."
@therealdotun said:
"God when? Abeg, where you Dey work?."
@Frank_of_Africa said:
"That's company really tried for you a lot."
@OyakhilomeR commented:
"Have a wonderful festive season."
@MandyLawani said:
"That’s a good one."
@NsubugaHajji said:
"But what if it doesnt come?"
@brown_studio7 said:
"They have a lot to do for you."
