A Nigerian lady who did well in school won many academic awards and laurels. Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji graduated from Nile University, where she studied petroleum engineering.

The Nile University student graduates with first class.

Vahyalajah graduated with (CGPA) of 4.99 out of a possible 5.0, a feat which made her proud.

She said:

"On the 28th of November 2024, I graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at Nile University of Nigeria with a First Class Honours Degree in Petroleum and Gas Engineering, achieving an exceptional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.99/5.0. I am deeply humbled to have been recognized as the Overall Best Graduating Student (1st Runner-Up), and the Overall Best Female Graduating Student."

In her LinkedIn post, Vahyalajah said there were times she felt exhausted, but she still pressed on.

Her words:

"This journey has been far from easy. There were moments when exhaustion set in, and I questioned how much more I could give. Yet, I found strength in, my determination, faith, and the network built over the years. Every challenge taught me the value of prayer, perseverance, and seeking support from those around me. Networking became vital to my success, allowing me to meet inspiring individuals who consistently encouraged me to strive for more."

Lady graduates with a degree in law

In a related story, a lady shared her graduation photo after she successfully bagged a degree in law from the university.

Pelumi went down memory lane and shared a photo she took years ago when she graduated from lower school.

After Pelumi posted the two photos, a lot of her followers went to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages.

