Man Calls Off Marriage Plans After Fiancee Demanded Big Wedding That Would Cost N8 Million
- A Nigerian man who wanted to get married has called off the plans because the lady wanted an expensive wedding
- The man said his fiancee wanted a wedding that would see him spend not less than N8 million at the end of the show
- He, however, told the lady she should contribute 40% of the wedding expenses as her own way of supporting him
A Nigerian man has called off his marriage plans because he was unhappy with his fiancee's demands.
He called it quits after his fiancee said she wanted a big wedding that would see the man spending a lot of money.
According to the story shared on X by @Lovecome, the lady wanted a wedding that could cost N8 million.
In response to his fiance, the man demanded that she should contribute 40% of the wedding funds.
The story goes:
"A friend of mine ended a relationship of 3 years simply because his fiancee wanted them to spend 8M naira on their marriage and he ask her 40% of it. And she got angry and told my friend isn't a man enough to foot the marriage expenses and he ended things with her. I love it."
See the post below:
Reactions as man calls off his wedding
@realemmans said:
"N8m wey dem suppose use guide after marriage, she wan make dem blow am once. Truly, women are not good people."
@Bigg_wuraola said:
"N8m just for wedding. Why not have a small corporate wedding and you both invest in each other. No go do wedding wey you go dey hungry after u nah don finally marry. The guy did the right thing."
@Paulechidi said:
"He is not man enough, she and her family could not raise ordinary 40% of the money for THEIR marriage, such a SHAME."
Man rejects wedding gift
Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.
The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.
After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.
Source: Legit.ng
