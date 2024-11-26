A Nigerian lady has shared how she and her twin sister grew up together and also overcame challenges of life

The lady and her twin sister were always together as they attended the same school for their National Diploma (ND)

The twin sisters also attended the same school for their Higher National Diploma (HND), and they have gone for NYSC

A Nigerian lady and her twin sister have done their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The beautiful twins shared the story of their lives on Tiktok, and the post went viral.

The twin sisters did their NYSC together. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayoola8501.

Their story was posted on TikTok by one of them, @ayoola8501, who is now a married woman.

The post contains throwback photos of when they were still children.

They also posted photos of when they were doing their national diploma (ND) and higher national diploma (HND) in the same school.

The story of the twin sisters captured the attention of many people who said they would like to give birth to twins.

See some reactions below:

@aduke_tio_common said:

"Nah the same cloth una wear for wedding so sweet."

@DADDY D said:

"Una too resemble aww swear."

@Glitter’s Baby said:

"From My Mouth To God I Will Give Birth To Twins Bi’dinillahi."

@ADUKE said:

"This is really beautiful. But you for wait for her make una wed together na."

@nwanua said:

"Another day to cry on the internet for strangers. Congratulations!"

@Casey said:

"Abeg how the husband wan take know who be he wife."

@Shawty said:

"The way God watched both of you for your parents, I pray God look after my sisters too and make l and my Dad witness their day of joy, I will not be missing when they start making it in life IJN."

