A lady said she initially dropped out of school and she was not able to join her mates to graduate in record time

After the setback, she dusted herself up went back to school and continued her studies until she finished

She has now graduated from law school and she has come online to share her success story with the public

A lady has inspired people with her quest to acquire a university education.

She came online to share her inspiring story after she successfully graduated and bagged a degree.

The lady said she finally wrote her final paper in school. Photo credit: X/Shesupe Blessing.

In her post, the lady, Shesupe Blessing said the process of getting her law degree was a difficult one.

According to her, she initially had to drop out of school, and her mates graduated before her.

But after she successfully wrote her last examination at the law school, she heaved a sigh of relief.

Her words:

"I watched my mates graduate ahead of me, get called to the bar; I dropped out of school for a year.. my life was in literal shambles. God and my mum picked me up and pushed me back to school. It’s been almost 10 years in this race, and today, I wrote my last paper in law school."

Reactions as lady graduates from law school

@BigMhik said:

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. Weldone Blessing, congratulations."

@chizoba_benson said:

"Congratulations. I can relate to this, God and my mum picked me up and pushed me back to school cause i gave up. God will always restore the years that the caterpillar and the canker worm has stolen. That’s my mantra for those years of delay. Congratulations once more."

Lady graduates from Afe Babalola University

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated with a bachelor's degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father.

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month.

