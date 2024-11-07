A beautiful Nigerian couple with albinism has gone viral on social media after their video surfaced

In the video, the doting couple walked together on the road with the woman backing her dark-skinned child

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

An intriguing video showing a lovely Nigerian couple with albinism has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip captured the lovely duo strolling together on the road, accompanied by their adorable child.

Beautiful couple with albinism trends online Photo credit: @gbolyrics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

'Albino' couple trends online

Shared by @gbolyrics on his TikTok account, the video perfectly revealed the beauty of diversity and love.

Netizens who watched it were touched by the couple's affection and praised them for finding each other.

Others expressed amazement over the dark-skinned child's unique skin colour despite being born by a coope with albinism.

Reactions trail video of couple with albinism

The comments section overflowed with positivity, as TikTok users praised the couple on their love and beauty.

@Majidcade16 said:

"If you have learnt Genetic crossing you know the result."

@henry69945 said:

"This simply means the parents carries hidden dominant gene from their lineage."

@Happiness Mutheu said:

"Maybe someone had a dominant allele over a recessive one."

@Iwalewa wrote:

"The problem be say they fit no know the skin color of their baby."

@Oprah beauty said:

"Them no teach Una abt genetics crossing abeg school no be scam oo."

@Queen___Diamond said:

"All the Art students here should line up. Make the science students explain for una."

@AB COLLECTION said:

"It’s possible,I know a neighbour both parent are albino and 4 out of 5 kids are not albino."

@Mrs O said:

"Back benchers during biology class just full comment section."

@Sadiya Aliyu added:

"They have the dormant black gene in them and it becomes recessive after a generation is born abi I no explain am well science student?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian couple with 3 albino kids trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending post of a Nigerian black couple who gave to three albino children captivated many on social media.

Photos of the albino children and their black parents were shared by the mother as netizens gushed over their beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng