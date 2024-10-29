A young Nigerian man is now a house owner as he has successfully completed work on his own beautiful mansion

The man has taken to social media to share a video of the newly completed house which looks posh

After he shared a video of the mansion, many of his followers and well-wishers rushed to congratulate him

A man is overwhelmed with joy after he successfully became a landlord.

The latest landlord in town took to social media to share a video of his house.

The man has completed work on his house. Photo credit: TikTok/@realord001.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @realord001, the man showed how he started work on the house.

The video showed how the work progressed from the foundation level to the completion level.

A lot of people who saw the size and beauty of the mansion rushed to the comment section of the post to congratulate the man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man completes work on his house

@kicuzzy said:

"Like how much to do this project?"

@loner said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings."

@David_of_benin said:

"Congratulations my bro. Another one is coming up next year. You know what am talking about."

@Evil soni said:

"I must build my own house in Jesus name amen."

@phelloh_dee🇺🇸 said:

"Congratulations to you mine soon in the mighty name of Jesus Christ amen."

@kingsplendor102 said:

"Congratulations bro but where una the see this kind money self bro."

@Health is wealth said:

"Congratulations to my brother more blessings ahead."

@sheikh Hamdan said:

"Congratulations! I pray for mine too."

@Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations bro… you just achieved my dreams."

@AMA said:

"Congratulations I tap from it Amen."

@soft said:

"Omo you park am ooo congratulations."

@Alanso nation said:

"Congrats my bro more to come."

Young lady builds her first house

A Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

Source: Legit.ng