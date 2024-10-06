The photos of the old N20 and N50 notes which were once in use in Nigeria are trending on social media

The old notes reappeared and excited netizens who took to the comment section to share their views

Some said they used it when it was still in circulation while others said they loved the notes more than the present ones

Many reactions trailed photos of the old N50 and N20 notes which were once in circulation in Nigeria.

The old notes excited a lot of netizens who immediately recognised the old currency notes.

The old notes got many reactions from netizens. Photo credit: X/Nigerian Stories.

In a post made by Nigerian Stories, the old N20 and N50 notes were placed side by side.

Those who recognised the notes said they used them for transactions when they were still in circulation.

Also, some people said they loved the old notes much more than the new ones in circulation.

See the post below:

Reactions to photos of old N20 and N50 notes

@SanyaoluS said:

"Genz can’t know this oo."

@Mrklassiq_ said:

"If you have these 20 naira notes, bring it to me. I will buy 1 note for 500k."

@Shile_matrix said:

"Days when this combo can get you a decent lunch, we fell off real big."

@abdullahiajao1 said:

"Nigeria's former currency was of higher quality than its current one."

@Crageslim said:

"Yes the good old days."

@Bary_Presh said:

"I saved these notes until they became ordinary papers. I remember rushing to spend them and the Mallam told me 'I no dey collect old money again". I cried hot tears."

@Hoover_Pavali said:

"₦20 then would get me big chilled zobo (₦5), soft filling bread (₦10), biscuits (₦5) for lunch in primary school.... Plate of rice and stew with spaghetti was ₦50."

@Aminugunxak3 said:

"I still have these notes (N5, N10, N20 and N50)."

Couple use paper currency for their wedding

In a related story, a Nigerian couple eager to avoid falling foul of the law banning spraying of the naira notes used 'event money'.

During the wedding, the couple had their faces printed on fake N500 notes which they handed to guests to spray.

One of the guests captured the fake naira notes in a video and posted it on TikTok for people to see.

