A baby is trending online because of how he looked at a nurse who was on duty at a hospital he was taken to

The baby's mother said she took the child to the hospital for a routine immunisation when the funny video was recorded

In the video, the child was looking at the nurse in a suspicious way as she prepared the injection she was about to give the baby

Funny reactions trailed the video of a child dying due to his behaviour when he was taken to the hospital.

The child and his mother were at the health facility for a routine immunisation but the way he looked at the nurse on duty caught the attention of netizens.

The baby was watching the nurse in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@kamdiandmom.

Source: TikTok

In the funny video posted by @kamdiandmom, the baby is in his mother's arms and appears to be looking at the nurse with deep suspicion.

The nurse was apparently preparing the injection she was about to give the child.

Many people who saw the video said the baby must have known what the nurse was about to do.

The video is captioned:

"Imagine what’s going through his mind at this point."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to funny baby video

@Mumcy Fimihan said:

"Please how did your baby react to the injection? Mine has stopped breastfeeding like he use to and I’m worried."

@Ainex momma said:

"Omoh! That six weeks immunization is too hurt, my baby is not okay since yesterday."

@Adeagbo Adedamola said:

"The baby: make e sha no be my body you wan put that thing."

@Iyanuoluwa said:

"The baby was like ‘ what are we here for."

@AS collections said:

"Nurse wear gloves, baby self wear hin own, Doctor meet Nurse."

@Yes said:

"Looking at the nurse so suspiciously."

Lady shares video of her baby

A Nigerian lady is happy to have welcomed a baby and shared a video online to celebrate the achievement.

In the short video, the lady danced happily, holding her newborn baby and showing it to her followers on TikTok.

Many of her followers took to the comment section of the video to congratulate her for a successful delivery.

