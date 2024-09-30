A lady who asked a real estate agent to help her get an apartment has posted a video showing where the agent took her to

The lady said the agent sent her a video showing a very beautiful apartment but when she got there, what she saw was different

The video she shared indicated that the house she was shown in the video was different from the one the agent took her to

A lady has shared her experience with a real estate agent based in Osogbo, Osun state.

In a video, the lady showed the house where they agent took her to.

The lady said the house is located in Osogbo. Photo credit: TikTok/@wuraolahair.

Source: TikTok

According to @wuraolahair, the agent earlier sent her a video, showing a nice-looking apartment.

However, when she got there, the apartment she saw was much older than the one seen in the video.

She captioned the video:

"The house Osogbo agent sent to me vs what I met."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows house agent showed her

@Queen fremie said:

"Na one yahoo boy furnish that room he don pack go hin own house."

@NAIL TECH IN AJAH said:

"That middle wey dem tile I sure say na person dem Bury there...God help us."

@Currency money said:

"I swear. When I wanna rent an apartment too, Omoh there some agbako house wey you know no."

@dbestcollection1 said:

"Nah so my friend rent house when we Dey school. After some months we detected that the place she put her bed nah where they bury the owner of the house."

@Linda Treasure said:

"You sure say no be person dey bury for the center."

@Mhizz Stella said:

"Thank God I never go for inspection. They also send it to me."

@olu said:

"Don’t judge a book by its cover."

Lady finds a house that costs N250k in Lagos

A lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

Source: Legit.ng