Some children are being praised online because of their ability to dance in a powerful and entertaining way

The children danced before an audience and everyone present was captivated by their impressive moves

Also, after the video was posted on TikTok, a lot of people said they were entertained by the kids' dance performance

Many positive reactions have trailed the video of some children who danced in a nice way.

The video attracted the attention of many dance lovers who saw it on TikTok.

The children entertained an audience with a great dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@syascottmaphumulo.

Source: TikTok

In the entertaining video which was shared by @syascottmaphumulo, the children danced in pairs.

The boys and the girls held each other as they performed before an audience that was thrilled by their moves.

The way they straddled the dance floor shows that they must have previously rehearsed their dance moves.

Netizens who saw the dance video took to the comment section to praise the kids.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as children entertain audience with cool dance

@Happy spicy said:

"The little girl on purple mad oo."

@Slxxpy said:

"Nigeria schools na to park lunch box and food dem sabi. Na joke ooo before una call me poor person. I rich ooo."

@celenite said:

"Who arranged all these shoes for the boys."

@Clan.zzy said:

"Children don first me see true love."

@Slimzzy said:

"I need a genuine relationship guys."

@Faithy- said:

"Wow. This must be South Africa. Those people can dance for Africa."

@omoniyijoshua said:

"Pls, what's the name of this type of dance, biko?"

@samziiko said:

"Nigeria schools na park textbook full bag them sabi"

@lilyswiss said:

"The boy with the girl in purple dress una too do sef."

@Gifty said:

"God knows I can’t do this. Imagine dancing and you sight you friends…I go just burst laugh."

Talented students go viral after nice dance

In a related story, thousands of people have watched the video of three girls dancing at a place that looks like a school compound

The confident girls wore short netball dresses that were way above the knee as they stepped on the dance floor

They displayed uniform dance steps and perfectly caught the attention of many dance lovers on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng