A young lady has gone viral on social media after showing her attempt to make tissue paper from scratch

In a video, she shredded some newspapers, put them inside a blender and added water before placing it on a flat surface

However, some people who watched the video were disappointed with the outcome and criticised it in the comments

A young lady's approach to creating tissue paper from scratch sparked criticisms on social media.

Her video, showing the process involved and the outcome, garnered massive attention and criticism.

Lady attempts to make tissue paper

The TikTok user @nzilamiyoba shared her attempt, which involved shredding newspapers, blending them with water, and drying the mixture on a flat surface.

Nzilamiyoba revealed that her project was inspired by childhood experiences of using newspaper as a last resort.

She acknowledged that newspaper wasn't the ideal material but saw value in exploring recycling methods to create softer, skin-friendly alternatives.

"Creating my own toilet paper is a practice that takes me back to when using newspaper was a common alternative whenever I ran out of toilet paper. Using newspaper isn't the best as there are ways to recycle them into softer materials for the skin," she said.

Although her intention was to demonstrate a homemade alternative, many viewers were disappointed by the final product.

Critics pointed out the resulting tissue paper's rough texture, questioning its suitability for skin use.

Reactions as lady makes tissue paper

Some TikTok users mocked the DIY effort, comparing it to commercial products which are very soft in texture.

@platinumz247 said:

"Hold the newspaper in your hands then do like you’re washing clothes. Before you know it, it would have already become soft just like baby soft toilet paper. Don’t mind my English, was in a hurry."

@mariusbwalyakaban said:

"Gurl be FR! Don’t add to my anger this evening. Nanga chi tissue cha K10 chalakwa cha?"

@sithembileshandu1 said:

"The newspaper would have been fine without all that process."

@Nele commented:

"Imagen u need to go to the toilet but u have to make toilet paper first."

@Amake20 said:

"Remember back home in the villages there is no power and most people do not have the equipments like blenders to blend those newspapers etc."

@Meyer Malyo commented:

"No hate but the end product looks to hard to be used. harder than the newspaper itself if you ask me."

@Moneyka777 said:

"Why did I just see this after I just ran out of toilet and shops are closed and I neeeed it."

@Diana Mbuvi added:

"If I can’t access tissue paper, how will I access the materials you used to diy it?"

