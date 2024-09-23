A young boy was happy to see his younger sister when school closed for the day and it was time for them to reunite

Interestingly when he was coming back from school, the boy had biscuits for his young sister

A heartwarming video showed when the boy gave the pack of biscuits to the little girl and hugged her

A little boy melted many hearts online due to how he treated his younger sister.

The boy was returning from school and was too glad to reunite with his younger sister.

The little boy gave his sister a pack of biscuits. Photo credit: TikTok/@makeupbyk08.

Source: TikTok

A video shared by Cutie Kevwe showed that the boy did not meet his sister empty-handed. He brought a pack of biscuits for her.

He was seen hugging her passionately when the little girl ran up to him.

The video showed the moment he stood up, put his hand in his pocket, and brought out the pack of biscuits, which he handed over to his little sister.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy and his younger sister

@Chinenyenwa said:

"That’s a responsible bro right there. The biscuit got me. He saved the biscuit cos of her."

@LASH&BROW TECH IN GBAGADA said:

"Dear son, I pray for you as I pray for my own sons; that as you grow and navigate life, God will go out of his way to ensure that you always have something tangible in ur hands for the people you love in Jesus' name."

@DanielMontalvo said:

"The baby's hair is like when they say 'dem don do small thing for my head."

@__@SURPRISE BY Tife faid:

"Advantages of giving space between first born and second born."

@ID_KEYS said:

"Omo I love everything about this video especially the baby girl hair."

@sarahheart041 said:

"Just remembered when my bro comes back from boarding school. Always ready to lift me up and give me his remaining pocket money🥹God please don’t stop blessing him."

Students adopt a little baby

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl from Obollo Eke in Enugu state found sanctuary in the arms of five students who adopted her.

Amazing-Grace Ikechukwu reportedly has no parents and was discovered when the students visited her area.

The students who are from Evergreen School Enugu joined hands and started raising funds for Amazing-Grace to go to school.

