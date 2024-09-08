A Nigerian lady has seen a school where parents pay so much money as fees for kindergarten children

The lady took a screenshot of the school fees schedule and shared it online where it received many reactions

The school fees schedule shows that parents who want their children in the school would have to cough out N929,000

A Nigerian school is charging N929,000 for kindergarten children who are enrolled there.

A Nigerian lady who knows the school shared the school fees schedule online and it is receiving many reactions.

The school charges N929k for kindergarten children. Photo credit: TikTok/@everythingwithfavvy.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @everythingwithfavvy, the lady marvelled at the amount of money the school is charging.

She captured a photo of the school fees schedule and shared it online for people to see.

The photo shows that the tuition fee is N432,000, books cost N55,000, and school uniforms cost N102,000.

Also, the school collects N5000 as a sports levy, and another fee called PTPF costs N10,000.

The school charges N300,000 as a development levy and takes N25,000 for the health trust fund.

The school fees was later reposted on X by Yabaleftonline and it got funny reactions.

See the post below:

Reactions as school charges N929,000 as school fees

@iamstretch_ said:

"You want the best for your children this days, you have to be ready to pay a whole lot money; though half of that would get a decent school for a child also depending on the area sha."

@BolajiLawalO said:

"Parents should spend time with their kids up to the age of 4, there isn’t anything to teach kids less than the age of 4 in schools that can’t be taught at home."

@Big_Rossie_ said:

"This is the school fees for learning ABC?"

@soloxtrrm said:

"N100K for uniform? Na Louis Vuitton he wan wear?"

School shares student's JAMB result

In other news, a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, released some of the best JAMB UTME results recorded by its students.

The school shared the UTME results of 10 students, indicating that they scored between 311 and 355.

The best performer among the students is David, who scored 355 marks, followed by a female student with 346.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng