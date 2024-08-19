A young lady who was preparing for her upcoming wedding travelled abroad with her mother to shop in London

After arriving in Edinburgh, she enjoyed breakfast while her mother attended a meeting at a fixed location

Before her mother's meeting was concluded, she explored Edinburgh's shopping malls, and thereafter, she headed to London to find additional items for her wedding

Lady travels with her mother to London. Photo credit: @hauwa_as

Source: TikTok

Lady travels abroad to shop for wedding

She then travelled to London to continue her wedding preparations, searching for more items to complete her special day. The video was posted by @hauwa_as.

Watch the video below:

Reaction about lady's travel to London

Meelarh~Morh said:

“Dis is the second video about wedding preps dat I saw literally.God!! is that the sign?”

Mohammedabubakar777 wrote:

“Congratulations Allah yasa albarka Ameen.”

Rashidat Umar commented:

“Congratulations dear.”

Rukayya Ado Yau:

“Mashaallah may Allah swt bless your marriage.”

Saadee me Shadda:

“Woow this's amazeen Congratulation may God bless this marriage.”

Feenah:

“Congrats dear I manifest in your blessing.”

Senator Remi Tinubu:

“My sister i no go lie u am happy for u see u na kin samu real man kuwa.”

Jidda Ibraheem:

“Masha Allah congratulations.”

Big G:

“Mama is beautiful.”

Hauwa Ahmad:

“Congratulations my name sake.”

Nanaa22:

“Money is good.”

Hamza:

“May yours be among the best, congratulations.”

Meerah:

“You people wuna dey enjoy ooo your life better when people are suffering for what they will eat shall make i drop my account details.”

