A lot of people are congratulating a Nigerian man who has successfully completed building his own house

The latest landlord shared a short video on his TikTok handle to show his followers the beautiful building

He showed when he started building the house from foundation to when he finished and furnished it

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man who is now a landlord.

The man shared a video on TikTok indicating that he has just completed work in his own house.

The man is now a landlord. Photo credit: TikTok/@beamansouthy.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @beamansouthy, the man showed when he started the house at the foundation level.

He showed the progress of work in the big house until it got to the finished staged.

He has decorated and furnished the building nicely, making netizens send him congratulatory messages in his comment section.

A lot of his followers were inspired as they also prayed to be able to build their own houses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man builds his own house

Lady builds her first house at age 20

A Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

Source: Legit.ng