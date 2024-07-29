A lady took the Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and got offered admission to study biochemistry

The lady said she did not like biochemistry, so she applied to change her course to medicine, but her request was rejected

She decided to abandon school, came back home and took JAMB again, but she scored a very low mark

A lady who wrote JAMB in 2016 was offered admission to study biochemistry.

However, her heart's desire was to study medicine, so she applied to her university for a change of course.

The lady said her heart's desire was to study medicine. Photo credit: TikTok/@empoweredvee and X/JAMB.

Source: UGC

The lady, Empowered Vee, was already in the university, and had a CGPGA of 4.14 in biochemistry before she opted to change her course.

Her application to switch to medicine was, however, rejected by the school, and instead, she was offered nursing.

She wasn't happy, so she decided not to discontinue schooling, and she came back home to take JAMB again.

When she wrote the second JAMB in 2017, she said she got a very low mark and was not offered admission.

She took the JAMB again in 2018 and she was offered another admission to study microbiology.

Vee graduated in 2021 as the best student in her department with a CGPA of 4.96.

Reactions as lady shares her academic story

@Mimi said:

"I wanted medicine too. Tried my best. I did pre-degree and scored very high but got radiography instead. I wanted to reject the admission but I decided to accept it and write JAMB again to see if I’d be given."

@yallmeetnancy7 said:

"God, please let me gain admission to study medicine this year."

@Çhi Zzy said:

"Same here. I'm studying the English language, but I took another jamb this year to study law, my dream course. Thanks to God Almighty my result was high, still trusting God for a successful admission."

Source: Legit.ng