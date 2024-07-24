Car logos are more than just symbols of automobile companies. They represent innovation and portray the beautiful ideas their founders had. From classics to modern machines, different logos have gathered much fandom for years. Do you love cars and follow their logos closely, then let's put your knowledge to the test.

Man showed off his 1999 Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man showed off his 1999 Mercedes-Benz W202 and was so proud of the ride. The car looked spotless.

In a viral clip, he showed that some exterior care had been carried out on the car. Its rims looked classy. The shiny body of the Benz had many praising him. Seconds into the video, the young man (@realibraheem6) came down from the ride and closed it with ease

Source: Legit.ng