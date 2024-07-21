A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on social media after tying the knot with her neighbour

The video showed the newlywed woman posing with her husband while narrating their unique love story

According to her, she used to give food to her neighbour when she was still single and this made him attracted to her

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media showing a Nigerian woman who tied the knot with her neighbour.

In a video, the newlywed couple were seen smiling at home as the bride narrated their unique love story with netizens.

Nigerian lady overjoyed as she weds neighbour Photo credit: @mirasonia26/TikTok.

Bride won neighbour's heart with food

According to the bride, their love story began when she would offer food to her neighbour, who was a bachelor at the time.

Her display of kindness sparked his interest in her, and eventually, they fell in love and decided to take it a step further.

The bride, with the handle @mirasonia26 on TikTok, shared a video after their wedding with a caption that read:

"My neighbour turn husband. Try dey give your neighbour food Na so I take see husband."

Reactions as lady marries her neighbour

The TikTok post has since gone viral, warming the hearts of many on social media.

@Beatriz said:

"Make I rush go give Emma food, I de come."

@Janny dc reacted:

"I give my neighbor food on Friday on Sunday my neighbor come house with girl."

@blessingnnenna857 said:

"The same way I met my husband, from neighbors to husband and wife I thank God for that."

@chizzybeauty2 said:

"Make I first go borrow plate from my neighbor I go use food return the plate make he no say I serious. Congratulation dear."

@beautystella said:

"Yea I believe this because years back I was giving one of my neighbour food with my clean heart after sometimes he started calling me his wife but I never took him seriously."

@Akummiri said:

"I dey give my neighbor food well well because I enjoy seeing people eat my food. Uncle start to dey toast me. I stop am."

@Sharonjuliet123 said:

"What if na married man, make we still dey give am food? I want to start with immediate effect."

@AkuBaby ventures said:

"If I no see husband 2025, I go join Revd sister. Congratulations Mrs Sonia."

@Ellasexy Empire added:

"Try dey greet person, nah so me too take see husband oooo, I too dey greet him till we start dating. From dating to marriage."

