A Nigerian man said there is a lot to learn from the UK elections which saw the Conservative Party losing a lot of seats

The man said Westminster Street which he visited in the UK felt normal even though Rishi Sunak's party was losing

He said no one came out to dispute election results, noting that there's a need to learn from the way things are done abroad

A Nigerian man who lives abroad has applauded the way elections are conducted in the UK.

During the election, the man recorded a video of the Westminster area and posted it online, showing that people went about their businesses.

Man says there is a lot to learn from UK elections. Photo credit: X/Toyyib Adewale Adelodun.

Source: Twitter

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun noted that the streets were just as normal as before even though the party in power was losing.

According to Toyyib, African countries have a lot to learn from the way elections are conducted elsewhere and copy from it.

He said:

"Exit polls show that the party in government is losing. See as everywhere calm at the seat of power in Westminster. No jagidi jagan, no rogbodiyan. Nobody will come and fix our country for us. It is in our hands."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to UK elections

@mayorofikire said:

"The fact we compare two different entities still cringes me."

@dre said:

"I went to vote today and no one told me to go back to Anambra."

@amenah said:

"Is there usually violence in Aso Rock when elections hold in Nigeria? Abi na another thing I dey read?"

@enoyen said:

"Nobody is fighting and no police officers harassing anyone because the politicians are there to serve not to enrich themselves and their party members."

@tunbosun said:

"Nigerians must unite against the common enemy."

Nigerians in UK and the elections

Meanwhile, the UK went into the general election, and the Labour Party has become the choice of the majority in the kingdom.

However, Nigerians needed to be concerned about the general election in the UK, particularly for policies on migration and education.

This is because out of the 1.2 million Africans who migrated to the UK, 141,000 were Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng