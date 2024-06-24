A Nigerian lady said she got an interesting gift from her man who bought some fresh food condiments for her

Instead of giving her money or buying her a pack of pizza, the man gifted his woman with fresh pepper and vegetables

The lady said the gift makes sense, given that pepper has become a rich man's commodity in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady received some food spices from her boyfriend and she is glad about the gift.

The lady posted a video on TikTok, showing her followers the gift she received and noting that it makes sense.

The lady said her man bought her fresh peppers and vegetables. Photo credit: TikTok/@uniqbeems.

According to Uniq Beems, she got fresh pepper and fresh veggies from her man who packaged everything like a flower bouquet.

She happily held the pepper in the video which has gone viral and received hilarious comments.

Many of her followers who commented on the clip insisted that the gift makes sense because pepper has become so expensive in Nigeria, going high beyond the reach of some people.

The lady said:

"This man keeps spoiling me with luxury bouquets; I love this man."

Reactions as man gives his woman fresh pepper

@preciousidika_ said:

"I swear I didn’t notice at first."

@Dora iv said:

"Where una dey see dis kind sweet man. Any sure plug abeg with a touch of onions to lighten up."

@deeyhat fashion designer reacted:

"Pepper cost o. Keep that man."

@Ellen pex said:

"See luxury nah, only that pepper Na 780k."

@Big Emi said:

"Where he see pepper? I swear your man na ritualist."

@Choco milo said:

"Where ur man see pepper? Make I tag EFCC first."

@mimi said:

"Not me thinking they were real flowers until I had a close look."

