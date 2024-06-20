A Nigerian man has expressed excitement after getting back the money he kept in Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank lost its operating license after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked it on June 3

Despite the situation of the bank, the Nigerian man has been credited with his money and opened up about how he got it

A Nigerian man, Tunde Bello, who had money with Heritage Bank, has announced he has been given his money back.

In a Facebook post, Tunde revealed that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), an independent federal government agency, credited him with his money.

He said the NDIC sent him the money. The image used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: People Images, Facebook/Heritage Bank Plc

Source: Getty Images

An excited Tunde stated that Heritage Bank is insured with the NDIC, suggesting why he got his money back.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I got credited by NDIC with my balance with Heritage Bank Plc.

"Like I said, it is an NDIC insured bank.

"#FixSelfFirst."

People celebrate with Tunde Bello

Olubunmi Omoyeni said:

"Congratulations my Pastor. Show me the way ooooo. I am yet to get my own ooo."

Christian Mfon Jornsen said:

"That's bcos he had less than N5m there. People will over N5m will not get theirs until assets are sold..."

Eugenia Dressman said:

"Congratulations . Make send my arkunt come."

Precious Williams said:

"Please, How do I get mine too? What do I need to do or Go?"

Atat Charles said:

"Great to actually see that the system works. More trust to the banking system."

Okpavi Orugbani said:

"I'm yet to receive mine, I'm still praying and hoping. Congratulations!"

Ebi Kenibo said:

"Abeg credit madam account for fresh afang soup with fufu and red wine, I dey come with Lexy M Mueka ."

Lyn Rob said:

"That means you will buy shuga daddy goat .

"Congratulations to you!"

Man who almost sued Heritage Bank speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who almost sued Heritage Bank had reacted to their liquidation.

Ekezie said he had threatened to take Heritage Bank to court for refusing to allow him to move all his money domiciled with them to his Fidelity Bank account.

Citing the financial institution's inability to improve its financial performance, the CBN revoked Heritage Bank's license on June 3. He said they eventually complied and would have their license revoked months later.

Source: Legit.ng