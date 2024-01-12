In a TikTok video, a woman delivered a powerful message, cautioning fellow women not to hastily enter into marriage

In a video, she advised ladies to marry when they are ready and not because their friends are getting married

Drawing from her experience, she emphasised the hardships and hard work that usually accompany married life

A married Nigerian woman has shared a valuable piece of advice for women who are considering getting married.

The woman identified as @shuga190 on TikTok urged them not to rush into matrimony solely because their friends were tying the knot.

Married woman advises against rushing into marriage Photo credit: @shuga190/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman advises ladies to think well before jumping into marriage

Shuga emphasised the need for self-reflection and careful consideration before taking such a significant step.

Drawing from her experience, she highlighted the challenges and hard work that can be involved in married life.

Shuga opened up about her journey, showcasing the reality of married life.

In her TikTok video, she vividly showcased how she has been cooking with firewood since morning, enduring the scorching sun.

She intended to shed light on the fact that marriage is not always as glamorous as it may seem.

Shuga's firsthand experience served as a reminder that marriage requires dedication, effort, and perseverance.

She said:

“For those of you that are rushing to enter marriage because your friends are married. My sister don’t rush and enter marriage oh, look at me I’ve been here since morning, na family food I dey cook oh for husband house.

"You will suffer, in fact you will work hard. Marriage is not what you people think, look at me I’ve been under the sun since morning cooking. A whole me.

"Marriage is not what all of you think oh. Take your time, ask yourself if you are ready to get married, if you are not ready, take your time oh because you go see shege for marriage.”

Reactions as woman advises ladies seeking to get married

Josiah Presh reacted:

“Nah u won cook.”

@user300375219177 reacted:

“Na you rush go village.”

@udodirim CA said:

“If I no cook for my husband family wetin I again. I love cooking.”

@obi reacted:

"Na u wan cook for family to impress.”

Kingchinny01 said:

“Ehhhh we go cook am even though na for the full village we go Enter the marriage cook for full community.”

THRIFT PLUG ABUJA said:

“I first year after my marriage nah so e Dey sweet me for body I run go village & I turn cook o na so hot oil splash on my body & Omo this.”

Jennifer Cynthia said:

“No worry i go stand for sun cook for them € make I marry first Biko.”

Nancy reacted:

“We go still marry.”

@anihealthmatter said:

“My dear na ur leave be that" most of us hubby get chef to get the food ready and we're having babygirl life after many children.”

@hani's pastries reacted:

“U don marry abi u never marry.”

@hopeik3 reacted:

“No worry make I first marry first.”

