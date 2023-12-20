A student snapped a photo of a Nigerian lecturer who was teaching in the class

The lecturer, a woman, marvelled at the photo and praised the student’s skill

She hired him on the spot and asked him to take photos at her daughter’s induction ceremony

The lecturer was impressed. Photo credit: oacthecreator/TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Evans chijioke reacted:

“This one no dey collect sorting ooo.”

User938373737373 said:

“This woman came as our external Supervisor for our project defense in EKSU she was so sweet!”

IHaveGod wrote:

"I hope U re doing well in your academics" got me mhen.”

Officialfunkky commented:

“The fact that she declined at first thinking it was money.”

KbS:

“African Mother will always show in their profession... "Hope you are doing well in your academy" God bless real mothers.”

Ennywealth:

“She's my Aunt Ekiti mothers are the best.”

