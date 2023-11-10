A Nigerian socialite has sparked a debate as she claims that it is unfair for a man to take a woman out to a club and not buy pricey drinks.

The socialite shared her opinion on her Instagram page and asked men why they behave that way. She said that most men nowadays take women to clubs and skimp on spending money.

She advised men that a club is a lifestyle and they should splash out, even if they are on a tight budget.

