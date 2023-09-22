The attention of netizens has been drawn to the dire situation of a homeless lady named Mary from Ogun State, Nigeria

Mary, who speaks fluent English, revealed that she hasn't taken a bath in a year and faces issues with accommodation

The video has sparked a call for philanthropists all over the world to assist Mary in her time of need

A young homeless lady, Mary, from Ogun state, Nigeria, has shared the extreme hardships she faces daily.

Speaking fluently in English, Mary expressed her distressing reality, including not bathing for a year.

Lady who hears strange voices cries out Photo credit: @ikpabiawase/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I don't know the people that talk to me, I just hear strange voices. I have not taken my bath for one year now. I didn't finish secondary school, I stopped at JSS3. I have issues with accommodation, I sleep under the flower."

Mary desires assistance from kind netizens

The plight of Mary caught the attention of a compassionate TikTok user, @ikpabiawase who shared the video.

He used his platform to call upon philanthropists and kind-hearted individuals to assist Mary in her time of need.

The urgent appeal for support aims to provide Mary with access to basic necessities, safe accommodation, and the opportunity to continue her education.

Watch the video below:

