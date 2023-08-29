A young man has caused a frenzy online after sharing his reason for staying in his relationship despite being unhappy

In a sad post shared via Facebook, he revealed how he has been struggling to cope in the relationship due to his poor financial level

However, when asked why he remained in the relationship, he noted that he's keeping the lady for the future

A Facebook user identified as Kächaà Médià has shared a WhatsApp conversation between a young man and his friend.

The heartbroken man had opened up to his friend about the reason behind the unhappiness in his relationship.

In the conversation, his friend had asked if he was still with his girlfriend while reiterating that she was not his type and that his financial situation may be a contributing factor to his unhappiness.

He said;

“Bro that woman is not your type that's why you are not happy mostly. I am not insulting you but your broke. Such girl wants guys wth money type.”

Man reveals he's keeping girlfriend for the future

The young man however defended his choice, stating that the woman would be his type when he has money, so he purposely chose her in advance to fit his specifications when he becomes financially stable.

“But she is my type wen I have money, that's why I choose her in advance so that when I have money I won't choose again she will fit my specs,” he wrote.

His friend responded with laughter emojis and advised him to endure the present suffering for future enjoyment.

“Suffer now nd enjoy later,” his friend said.

Man uses good English to break up with girlfriend

