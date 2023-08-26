A lady blessed with enchanting black skin posted a video on TikTok, and it went massively viral on the platform

The lady named Akot Guor also has a set of sparkling white teeth that caught people's attention on TikTok

The short video she posted made TikTok users fall in love with her as they say she is the true definition of a black beauty

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

No fewer than 3.8 million people viewed the video of a lady who displayed her beauty on TikTok.

The lady, Akot Guor, is blessed with an extremely black skin, and she has become popular because of it.

The lady looks so beautiful, and she has attracted the attention of people on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@akot_guor.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Akot was miming a traditional song while smiling happily at the camera.

Each time she smiles, she exposes a set of beautiful, sparkling white teeth that people could not stop looking at.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lady with sparkling white teeth goes viral on TikTok

Akot's teeth are so white and neat that they sharply contrast with her skin colour each time she opens her mouth.

People on TikTok have fallen deeply in love with Akot because of her skin and teeth. They describe her as a black beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady with black skin flaunts her beauty

@Allan Tela said:

"I think I have added melanin to my definition of beauty."

@kesh_win1 commented:

"You are too beautiful Akot!"

@chubbynunu said:

"Thank you TikTok. I never knew there were such beautiful people."

KABAM_NABAYA

"My sister, sorry what brand of toothpaste do you use? Your teeth bring out the beauty of your marvellous skin!!! too beautiful!"

@Tired said:

"The most expensive smile in the world."

@Alicious da Queen said:

"Very beautiful! Wow, the melanin baby girl."

@daphnita said:

"Beautiful people. Which country are you from?"

@Jimper ll said:

"No jealousy intended, but Africans we are the most beautiful people on the whole planet."

Twin ladies dance in a viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two ladies who are twins danced beautifully in a video.

The ladies with beautiful body shapes and height danced happily to entertain their followers.

The video has generated reactions from their fans, with many expressing admiration for the twins.

Source: Legit.ng