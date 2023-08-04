A Nigerian university professor has become a barber, and photos of him doing the job have stunned social media users

A Nigerian man who is a professor and a lecturer has taken up barbing as a side hustle.

The man, Bashir Aliyu Sallau, teaches Hausa language at the Department of Hausa at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA, Katsina State.

Professor Bashir Aliyu Sallau takes up barbing as a side hustle. Photo credit: Facebook/Leadership Newspaper.

Professor Bashir said he does the job as a side hustle which he only does during his spare time to avoid a conflict of interest with his regular lecturing career.

According to the professor, it was the same job that saved him during the strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

After the Federal Government declared a no work, no pay against ASUU members, Professor Bashir said it came in handy as a means of income.

Photos shared on social media by Leadership Newspaper show the man doing the job.

Reactions from social media users as university professor takes up barbing

Edache Gabriel said:

"In as much as there is dignity in labour, education gives us opportunities for entrepreneurship and proper business to maximize profits, time, energy and large results. He should have used his exposure and resources to step up the game differently."

Ali Musa said:

"Very commendable. This will help our students to follow his footsteps, so that the dependency on government will be drastically reduced."

Auwal Gambo Sharifai said:

"The great hustler Professor Bashir Aliyu Sallau we a proud of you sir."

Edmond Onyenenue said:

"This is highly commendable and worthy of emulation."

