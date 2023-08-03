A lady revealed the true colour of her skin simply by removing the TikTok filter that made her look very fair and clean

The lady, Emma Elodie Frank, said skin-lightening cream sellers use the TikTok filter to deceive prospective customers

After Emma removed the TikTok filter, her skin returned to its normal chocolate look, and many people were stunned

A lady removed a TikTok filter that made her skin look very fair, and the colour returned to chocolate.

The lady, Emma Elodie Frank, said those who sell skin-lightening creams on Tiktok use the filter to deceive their customers.

The TikTok filter made Emma's skin fair, and she became chocolate after she removed it. Photo credit: TikTok/@elodiefrank1.

Source: TikTok

Emma made it clear in her TikTok video that each time sellers of such creams come online, they use a filter that turns their skin colour around.

The aim, according to Emma, is to convince prospective buyers that the cream made them to be fair, but it is the TikTok filter that they use.

Lady exposes her true skin colour on TikTok after removing filter

Emma showed her followers how her skin which initially looked fair in the video, became chocolate after the filter was yanked off.

She wrote in the caption of the video:

"The secret is out. So this is the filter that lightening cream sellers use to trick us into thinking the have beautiful, spotless, even skin."

Many of Emma's followers who saw the video agreed with her in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady removes TikTok filter that changes skin colour

@ColletteZam said:

"I've always wondered. These people can make you think you don't bath."

@She_alphashley commented:

"You deserve to be verified for exposing them. They be having people think we don't scrub well."

@lynv45 said:

"The Internet can make you go broke buying unnecessary products or make you hate yourself cos people are faking everything."

@chusita commented:

"Wondered why their glow looks exactly the same."

